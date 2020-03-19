Cattlemen's Association annual Western Art Show on hold 

The opening reception for the 30th annual Western Art Show and Sale in Paso Robles has been postponed in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Valeriy Kagounkin was the featured artist of this year's showcase, presented by the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen's Association. This group exhibition featured works from more than 40 other artists as well, including Laila Asgari, Dennis Curry, Donna Dutra, Gerald Farren, Kathy Harder, Marissa Todd, and several others. Visit cattlemenswesternartshow.com for more info.