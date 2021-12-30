click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

BLOODY BRILLIANT Castlevania follows the gory journey of vampire killer Trevor Belmont (left), the sorceress Sypha (right), and Dracula's son Alucard, as they team up to defeat Dracula and his army of night creatures.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2017-2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

Castlevania is a poignant work of art, considering its source material is an 8-bit Japanese video game from the 1980s. Set in a Middle Ages-esque eastern Europe ravaged by vampires at the command of none other than Dracula himself, this animated Netflix series is bingeable right down to the bloody bone.

Dracula Tepes is the vampire king whose human wife is burned alive by the town's corrupt clergy after they branded her scientific knowledge as witchcraft. Driven mad with rage, Dracula starts a war to terminate the human race, and its fate lies in the hands of three warriors. Castlevania follows the gory journey of vampire killer Trevor Belmont, the sorceress Sypha, and Dracula's son Alucard ('Dracula' backwards, get it?) as they race to stop the vengeful vampire and his army.

The series is grounded in a straightforward premise but its narrative technique breaks the rules of storytelling with elements like major deaths quite early on. While this can pull the plug for many TV shows, Castlevania prevails. It keeps the plot exciting and complex by trying to answer a deceptively simple question through battle-hardened characters, snarky dialogues, and rich philosophy: What now? Take a weekend and sink your teeth into Castlevania to find out (four seasons, with approximately 10 25-min. episodes each). Δ