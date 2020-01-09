Cass Winery hosts Hitched and Knotted convention 

Cass Winery hosts a wedding planning convention, Hitched and Knotted, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. The winery's Barrel Room will transform into a display of various Central Coast-based wedding professionals, including florists, photographers, and dessert artists. Featured businesses include Ashley Rae Photography, Cameron Ingalls Photography, Just Baked Cake Studio, and Zest It Up.

Guests will be able to enjoy samplings of the Cass catering menu during the event. Admission includes wine, dinner, and dessert as well. Tickets to Hitched and Knotted are available online in advance at my805tix.com. The winery is located at 7350 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Call (805) 239-1730 or visit casswines.com to find out more. Δ