September 09, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Carrie 

By
click to enlarge BEST PROM EVER Sissy Spacek (pictured) stars as Stephen King's iconic teenage loner with telekinetic powers in director Brian De Palma's horror classic, Carrie. - PHOTO COURTESY OF UNITED ARTISTS
  • Photo Courtesy Of United Artists
  • BEST PROM EVER Sissy Spacek (pictured) stars as Stephen King's iconic teenage loner with telekinetic powers in director Brian De Palma's horror classic, Carrie.

What's it rated? R

When? 1976

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime, Downtown Centre in SLO (Sunday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.)

blastfromthepast.png

Based on Stephen King's debut novel, this supernatural classic from director Brian De Palma (Scarface, Carlito's Way) follows 16-year-old Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), a socially awkward loner with the whole world seemingly out to get her, whether it's her abusive fundamentalist mother (Piper Laurie) at home or a pack of sadistic bullies at school.

The worst of her classmates is Christine "Chris" Hargensen (Nancy Allen), who makes Mean Girls' Regina George look like Mother Teresa in comparison. After Chris and several peers get detention for bullying Carrie during PE, Chris plots to humiliate Carrie even further by dumping a bucket of pig blood over her head during prom—resulting in some of the most iconic imagery in horror history.

Little does anyone at the dance know, Carrie recently discovered she has telekinetic powers and she's not afraid to use them. In celebration of the film's 45th anniversary, the Downtown Centre in SLO is screening Carrie for one night only on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Be there or be square! (98 min.) Δ

