August 23, 2018 Opinion » Letters

Car fluids drain straight to the ocean 

I'm wondering why, in this day and age, certain businesses are allowed to pollute, quite obviously, and get away with it?

Specifically, auto parts stores, although no doubt, there are others as well. I'm thinking of one in my city of Grover Beach on Grand Avenue. Now, it's not that the store itself is polluting (at least I hope not), but rather that customers are changing their oil, radiator fluid, etc., and just dumping the old stuff on the ground. Yippee! That would be bad enough, but the parking lot was designed with a 360-degree slope that centers on a drain, and I assume that the drain goes to the ocean. If that's the case, some of the most toxic of wastes are being dumped daily into the ocean, the same as street drains do. Oil, antifreeze, transmission fluid, and what have you. How is that legal? If it were being dumped in a river or lake or just directly in the ocean, it would be big news? Yet, this is only one such auto parts store. How much toxic waste is ending up in our coastal waters every single day? And not just here, but nationwide?

I hope that someone will address this rather glaring issue. There has to be a better way (besides giving these dumping idiots lobotomies).

George Armstrong

Grover Beach

