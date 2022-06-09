click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of 20th Televison And Eat The Cat

BETTY AND CANDY Who murdered Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey, left) with an ax in her own home? Surely it couldn't be her church friend Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel). See for yourself in Candy, streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Hulu

If you're ready to be transported to small-town Texas circa 1980, tune into Candy. Between the sets and décor, the costuming, and the hairstyles, this Hulu original series perfectly captures the era.

Candy Montgomery seems to be a typical mother and housewife, yet when a friend is brutally murdered, it becomes clear this churchgoing, smiling beacon has a whole lot of dirty secrets. Jessica Biel takes on the titular role, which is based on an actual case from 1980 in which Betty Gore was savagely killed with an ax in her home while her husband was away and her young baby cried out from her crib. Biel has been taking on some heavy hitters lately. The Sinner was a wonderful and mysterious miniseries, and she does it again here.

Betty Gore is played by Melanie Lynskey—the less confident, less charismatic neighborhood figure who looks up to Candy and her seemingly charmed existence. Things get messy between all these characters, so buckle up as you watch this community come apart at the seams as the truth reveals itself and a trial takes place. (five 46- to 56-min. episodes)