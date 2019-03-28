Got a News Tip?
March 28, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Can season 

By

Beer me: Barrelhouse Brewing Co. released two of its top sellers in a package that you can take almost anywhere. Sunny Daze and Mango IPA are now available in 12 ounce cans, with plans for more canned Barrelhouse goodness on the way. You can now take the cans along with that swimsuit-ready summer body to the beach, lake, or creek of your choice. Why cans? "Because we finally can!" owner Jason Carvalho said in a press release. Get it? I do. Six packs should be available at most major Central Coast retailers starting in late March 2019. That's right now! ... The second annual Central Coast Craft Beer Festival is happening this Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. With more than 40 breweries from Monterey to Ventura and cider and wine, you probably shouldn't miss it. Bear Market Riot, Wall of Tom, and Dj Hecktik will keep your mood groovin'. Plus, my weather app says the high that day is going to be 71 degrees, and it's supposed to be sunny, so get your sunscreen out (general admission is $35 and you must be 21 years old to enter; visit centralcoastbrewersguild.com/cccbf2019 for more information or to buy tickets) ... Feel like filling up on the hippest super bloom around? Stop by the Ancient Peaks tasting room on your way out to Carrizo Plain National Monument and grab a boxed lunch from the Ancient Peaks Café for $14. It comes with a sandwich and a bag of chips—and, you know, a bottle of wine is always an option (café open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 22720 El Camino Real in Santa Margarita). Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham likes a side of beef with her wine. Send your nibbles and bites to clanham@newtimesslo.com.

