The 17th annual California Sculptors Symposium exhibition opens at Camp Ocean Pines in Cambria on Sunday, April 21, and runs through Sunday, April 28. The exhibit includes both an indoor and outdoor show. An artist reception takes place on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A barbecue lunch will be available for purchase at 1:30 p.m.

Admission to the reception is free. Call (805) 924-4016 or visit californiasculptorssymposium.org for more information. Δ