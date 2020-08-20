Cambria's The Cabin offers a virtual display of fine arts 

Everything about "upset Apple cart," a new exhibit showing at Cambria's The Cabin through August, is a feast for the senses. As you approach the venue, you're greeted by a fence installation by Andres Martinez (Cambria/Mexico) constructed of wood and wire, and soon you're treading over an aromatic installation of eucalyptus wood chips by Miseal Pena (Cambria/Mexico).

Once inside, rather than having name plates identifying the works and artists, there's simply a list with names and descriptions for you to sort your way through. Between the works' titles and descriptions of the materials, it's not difficult and it adds to the fun.

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Carol Chalifoux

UNGLAZED LOW-FIRE WHITE CLAY Ani Garrick, of Toas, New Mexico, displays the show's title piece, Upsetting the apple cart.

"Public viewing of the exhibit is currently COVID-19 friendly online, with possible private showings by appointment to serious art collectors," explained curator and artist Carol Chalifoux, who—along with her musician husband, Jim—owns The Cabin, which 20 years ago was used for annual art shows like this one before becoming an Airbnb.

You can take a virtual tour on the show's Facebook page, which does an excellent job of displaying the work and identifying the artists—but unfortunately you're going to have to take my word for the sensory feast. You cannot smell the eucalyptus chips through your computer.

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Carol Chalifoux

PAINT ON PAPER Sophie Pasqualetti, of Gyenediás, Hungary, is showing Sophie's Angel, a detail of which is captured here.

There are more than two dozen beautiful works to behold—paintings, collage, drawing, photography, readymades, objet d'arts, fabrics, found objects, video, music, basketry, weaving, and prints.

Through more than 75 photos and videos, do yourself a favor and explore this tiny miracle of creativity! Chalifoux has exquisite taste and has curated a charming show with some delightful surprises, such as a video interview with famed actor Nehemiah Persoff (Some Like It Hot), who after his acting career retired to Cambria, and a gorgeous vintage embroidered blouse that belonged to Marion Davies that was gifted to Cambria resident Hedy Harris.

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Carol Chalifoux

PAINT ON CANVAS AND ALPACA SILK Tobey Crockett of Morro Bay is showing FLOWER POWER II (left background) while Kathleen Jones of Cambria presents Woven wrap (right, foreground).

"The exhibit is a safe activity and a celebration to share beauty and art and friendship," Chalifoux noted. "Local, past local, and international artists are represented. It's positivity in the ocean of negativity that you're running from." Δ

