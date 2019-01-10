Cambria holds 17th annual Art and Wine Festival 

The 17th annual Cambria Art and Wine Festival takes place Jan. 25, 26, and 27. The festival encompasses various locations in Cambria and features artist demonstrations, wine tasting, and shopping specials.

The event begins Jan. 25 with an art show and silent auction at the Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery starting at 10 a.m. The gallery also holds a kick-off party from 5 to 6 p.m. Artist Jim Karjala will present a painting demo at the Cambria Historical Museum from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Jan. 26, art demo and wine tasting events take place throughout the day at both locations as well as the Cambria Veterans Hall, which also hosts an artists fair, raffle, and barbecue lunch on Jan. 27. Call (805) 927-3624 or visit cambriaartwine.org for more details. Tickets range from $40 to $120. Δ