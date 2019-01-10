Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 10, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria holds 17th annual Art and Wine Festival 

By

The 17th annual Cambria Art and Wine Festival takes place Jan. 25, 26, and 27. The festival encompasses various locations in Cambria and features artist demonstrations, wine tasting, and shopping specials.

The event begins Jan. 25 with an art show and silent auction at the Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery starting at 10 a.m. The gallery also holds a kick-off party from 5 to 6 p.m. Artist Jim Karjala will present a painting demo at the Cambria Historical Museum from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Jan. 26, art demo and wine tasting events take place throughout the day at both locations as well as the Cambria Veterans Hall, which also hosts an artists fair, raffle, and barbecue lunch on Jan. 27. Call (805) 927-3624 or visit cambriaartwine.org for more details. Tickets range from $40 to $120. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. North County artists collaborate at Studios on the Park Read More

  2. Film Listings, 1/10/19 – 1/17/19 Read More

  3. The Glampede presents 'Anything Goes' Read More

  4. Morro Bay Massage and Wellness Center hosts writing workshop Read More

  5. Hellraiser: Judgment Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation