Cambria Gallery of Art features trio of local artists 

The latest exhibition at the Cambria Gallery of Art showcases expressive paintings from three SLO County-based artists—Donald Archer of Cambria and Jordan Quintero and Kurt Waldo of Los Osos. An artist reception for the show takes place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Tuesday, March 31. The paintings are displayed in the gallery's front three rooms, which will continue to primarily showcase local artists after this exhibit's closing.

Guests of the exhibit are also welcome to view the gallery's permanent display, which features art by Virga Siauciunaite, Ilona Peteris, and Nancy Roberts. For more info, call (805) 926-5050 or visit cambriagallery.com. The Cambria Gallery of Art is located at 1561 Main St., Cambria. Δ