Cambria Film Festival goes virtual for fifth annual event 

Passes are now available for the 2022 Cambria Film Festival, which will stream virtual screenings of its featured films online between Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 11. This year's event marks the festival's fifth annual iteration and showcases a collection of films from around the world that share a focus on romance and the complexities of love.

The festival's virtual lineup includes a total of seven feature-length films and 47 short films, which come from independent filmmakers in 16 different countries. The full list of films can be found on cambriafilmfestival.com.

At the close of the festival, the winners of the competition will be announced. Featured films in the fest are competing for Best Feature Film, Best Short Film, Best Animated Film, Audience Awards (for both Favorite Feature and Favorite Short), and the Nancy Green Founder's Award.

The Cambria Film Festival is hosted by the Cambria Center for the Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the local art scene. Sponsors of the festival include the Cambria Inns Collection, Cambria Pines Lodge, Cavalier Oceanfront Resort, Hearst Ranch Winery, Robin's Restaurant, Stolo Family Vineyards, and other local businesses and individuals. Δ