Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 18, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria Film Festival announces winners of 2021 competition 

By

On Feb. 7, the Cambria Film Festival hosted a virtual awards ceremony to announce the winning films of this year's international competition. The festival's panel of judges made its selections from nearly 400 feature-length and short films submitted from around the world.

Best Short Film was awarded to In Tune, a French short directed by Zavier Inbona, while Bolero Station, a Swiss animated film directed by Rolf Bronniman, received the award for Best Animated Film. Breaking Fast, an American feature-length film directed by Mike Mosallam, took home two awards, Best Feature Film and the Audience Award for Best Feature. The Jackpot, from German director Alice von Gwinner, received The Director's Award for Artistic Achievement.

For best film exemplifying the Cambria Film Festival's theme of "exploring romance and the complexities of love," Vera received The Nancy Green Founder's Award. The plot of this Spanish short film, directed by Laura Rubirola Sala, follows a cleaning woman who daydreams about the man who inhabits the office she cleans, although the two have never met.

The Cambria Heart Award, an additional award to acknowledge a film's exploration of the festival's romance theme, was given to British director Rebecca Manley's Of Thread and Almonds, which also took home the Audience Award for Favorite Short.

The Cambria Film Festival plans to return in 2022 with traditional in-person screenings and events. Visit cambriafilmfestival.com to find out more. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

35th Annual Best of SLO County Readers Poll
Health and Wellness 2021: COVID-19 has impacted people physically and mentally, changing the way we eat, cope, and exercise
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLOPE painters chronicle the Land Conservancy's most recent acquisition, Santa Rita Ranch Read More

  2. Ted Waterhouse re-releases his timely political song, 'Woody's Ghost' Read More

  3. Lu Lu and the Cowtippers rock the pandemic with their new EP Just Keep Going Read More

  4. Chuck Graham spent 15 years photographing Carrizo Plain and has a new book to prove it Read More

  5. Domestic Tiger revamps itself as a trio and releases Night Brain Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation