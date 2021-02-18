Cambria Film Festival announces winners of 2021 competition 

On Feb. 7, the Cambria Film Festival hosted a virtual awards ceremony to announce the winning films of this year's international competition. The festival's panel of judges made its selections from nearly 400 feature-length and short films submitted from around the world.

Best Short Film was awarded to In Tune, a French short directed by Zavier Inbona, while Bolero Station, a Swiss animated film directed by Rolf Bronniman, received the award for Best Animated Film. Breaking Fast, an American feature-length film directed by Mike Mosallam, took home two awards, Best Feature Film and the Audience Award for Best Feature. The Jackpot, from German director Alice von Gwinner, received The Director's Award for Artistic Achievement.

For best film exemplifying the Cambria Film Festival's theme of "exploring romance and the complexities of love," Vera received The Nancy Green Founder's Award. The plot of this Spanish short film, directed by Laura Rubirola Sala, follows a cleaning woman who daydreams about the man who inhabits the office she cleans, although the two have never met.

The Cambria Heart Award, an additional award to acknowledge a film's exploration of the festival's romance theme, was given to British director Rebecca Manley's Of Thread and Almonds, which also took home the Audience Award for Favorite Short.

The Cambria Film Festival plans to return in 2022 with traditional in-person screenings and events. Visit cambriafilmfestival.com to find out more. Δ