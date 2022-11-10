Got a News Tip?
November 10, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre presents staged readings of Foodies 

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF MICHAEL KAPLAN
  • Image Courtesy Of Michael Kaplan

Between Nov. 18 and 20, the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre will host three staged readings of Foodies, an original musical comedy written by Central Coast locals Michael Kaplan and Jeff Mar. The show is described as a combination of "hilarious situations and toe-tapping melodies" in press materials.

The plot of the play follows a fussy eater who hates vegetables and is mistaken for the guest of honor at a food and wine festival in Paso Robles. He plays along and keeps up the lie after becoming infatuated with the woman in charge of the festival, according to the comedy's synopsis.

Tickets to each of the three staged readings are available at the door or online in advance at cambriaarts.org. Call (805) 927-8190 for additional info. The Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ

