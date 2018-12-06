Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre presents Holiday Dinnertainment 

Holiday Dinnertainment, an original play by Erik Stein, shows at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre through Dec. 23, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. This comedy features original music by Stein and tells the story of a dinner theatre group rehearsing its annual holiday musical revue.

Tickets are $25 and are available in advance at my805tix.com or at the door. The wine bar for Friday and Saturday performances opens at 6:30 p.m. Visit cambriacenterforthearts.org for more information. Δ