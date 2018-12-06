Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 06, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre presents Holiday Dinnertainment 

By

Holiday Dinnertainment, an original play by Erik Stein, shows at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre through Dec. 23, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. This comedy features original music by Stein and tells the story of a dinner theatre group rehearsing its annual holiday musical revue.

Tickets are $25 and are available in advance at my805tix.com or at the door. The wine bar for Friday and Saturday performances opens at 6:30 p.m. Visit cambriacenterforthearts.org for more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Balancing out: Find a little peace amid the chaos along the Pacific Ocean Read More

  2. Fingerstyle guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will light up the Fremont Theater Dec. 13 Read More

  3. Anne of Green Gables sparks hope, optimism Read More

  4. SLO Rep's 'A Christmas Story' is a delight Read More

  5. 'Instant Family' is an inspiring look at the triumphs and travails of adoption Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation