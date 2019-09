The Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre presents staged readings of The Wild Women of Winedale on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 and 7 p.m. This new comedy centers on three fun-loving sisters at different crossroads in their lives.

Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Call the theater at (805) 927-8190 to find out more. Δ