Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre holds auditions for 'The Sunshine Boys' 

Auditions for Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre's upcoming production of Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys take place Sunday, Jan. 6, and Monday, Jan. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. both nights. Auditions include cold reads from the script. There is no fee to audition.

The plot of The Sunshine Boys follows a young theatrical agent, who attempts to reunite his elderly uncle with his longtime stage partner. Roles are available for five men and two women. The show is scheduled to run from March 15 through April 7 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Call (805) 909-2005 or visit cambriacenterforthearts.org for more information. Δ