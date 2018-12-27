Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 27, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre holds auditions for 'The Sunshine Boys' 

By

Auditions for Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre's upcoming production of Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys take place Sunday, Jan. 6, and Monday, Jan. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. both nights. Auditions include cold reads from the script. There is no fee to audition.

The plot of The Sunshine Boys follows a young theatrical agent, who attempts to reunite his elderly uncle with his longtime stage partner. Roles are available for five men and two women. The show is scheduled to run from March 15 through April 7 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Call (805) 909-2005 or visit cambriacenterforthearts.org for more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. 'Mary Poppins Returns' is a worthy sequel to its 1964 original Read More

  2. Cambria author recounts helping Tom Petty make it big Read More

  3. Common Ground 2019 at Studios on the Park brings artists together to reflect and heal Read More

  4. Community Foundation awards grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters Read More

  5. Yes, New Year's Eve is on a Monday night, but you can still party close to home Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation