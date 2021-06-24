Got a News Tip?
June 24, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre announces reopening and hosts upcoming Flamenco performance 

By

The Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre is opening its doors to the public for the first time since its closure last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The venue will host a special performance from Flamenco artist Savannah Fuentes, accompanied by guitarist Diego Amador Jr., on Saturday, July 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets to the event are $25.

Call (805) 927-8190 or visit cambriaarts.org for more info on the performance. The Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ

