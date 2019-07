Quilters opens at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre on Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. The plot of this play follows various frontier women as they share their stories of settling down in the West. The show runs through Sunday, Aug. 11, with performances taking place Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $28 and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Call (805) 927-8190 for more information. Δ