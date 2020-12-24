Got a News Tip?
December 24, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria Center for the Arts seeks plein air painters for new virtual show 

By

Starting on Jan. 2, 2021, the Cambria Center for the Arts will be accepting artwork submissions for a new virtual exhibition. The theme of the show, scheduled to premiere online on Jan. 9 and run through Feb. 28, is to showcase plein air paintings from local artists.

The deadline to submit artworks will be Jan. 5. The entry fee is $10 for Cambria Center for the Arts members and $25 for nonmembers. All artwork submissions must have been completed at least within the last five years. Participating artists in the show are required to provide high quality digital images of their artworks.

Visit cambriacenterforthearts.org for other eligibility guidelines and more info on the submission process. For additional details, call (805) 434-7060 or email gallery@cambriacenterforthearts.org. The gallery is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ

