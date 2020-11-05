Cambria Center for the Arts presents its Virtual Fall Juried Show with juror Elizabeth Tolley 

The online opening reception for the Cambria Center for the Arts' Virtual Fall Juried Show takes place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 4:30 p.m. Art submissions were accepted through Nov. 2, and the exhibit is scheduled to remain online to view through Jan. 3, 2021. All proceeds from the take-in fees will go toward juror and juried awards.

The juror for this year's exhibition is plein air and studio painter Elizabeth "Libby" Tolley, who is probably best known for her rural and coastal California landscapes. Tolley is also the author of Oil Painter's Solution Book: Landscapes and is a signature member of the Oil Painters of America, the Laguna Plein Air Painters, and the National Watercolor Society, and an elected artist member of the California Art Club.

Many of the exhibit's entries will be available for sale. Visit cambriacenterforthearts.org to find out more about the Virtual Fall Juried Show. Δ