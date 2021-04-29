Cambria Center for the Arts presents a virtual fundraiser, Spring for the Arts, and silent auction 

On Sunday, May 16, the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA) will stream a virtual benefit event, Spring for the Arts, starting at 4 p.m. This program will feature musical performances, a live art demonstration, and a short film screening. Proceeds raised during the event will support proposed upgrades for the CCA, including a new facility layout, repainted walls and updated lighting in the gallery, an improved conference room, increased classroom space, theater enhancements for film and stage programs, and more.

Mari Fedrow, president of the CCA, explained the upgrades as well as reopening plans in a recent press release.

"Due to the pandemic, our center has been closed since last March. But now, as conditions improve, we will be returning to a full slate of art exhibits, classes, theater performances, film, and other programming," Fedrow said in the release. "Though our center has been closed for over a year, we have been busy making the arts accessible beyond our doors through several community arts projects. We also have used this time to assess our facilities and plan a revitalization for our opening."

Beginning on Sunday, May 9, the CCA will be raising additional funds through a virtual silent auction. Participants will be able to bid on a variety of offerings, including gift certificates; admission tickets to art, dance, and improv classes; and more. Bidding will run through Sunday, May 16, when the Spring for the Arts program begins streaming.

Visit cambriaarts.org for more details. Δ