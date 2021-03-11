Cambria Center for the Arts holds photography competition 

On Saturday, March 20, the Cambria Center for the Arts will accept entries into a special, one-day photography contest. This competition will only accept photographs taken on its start day (each entry must include an invisible timestamp in the metadata) and must be submitted no later than Thursday, March 25. Themed as "A Day in the Life of Cambria," participants are encouraged to submit photos that capture the "essence" of Cambria, according to press materials.

"Some photographers might capture the grin of a child sampling olallieberry ice cream for the first time, or the alert eyes of a young goat cavorting in a pasture, or a pelican resting on San Simeon Pier," reads a statement from the Cambria Center for the Arts. "Some may choose the lights and shadows of Old Santa Rosa Chapel's nave, and others the peculiarities of a moonstone."

Another rule of the contest is each photo must have been taken in or nearby Cambria (northern boundary is the Piedra Blancas Lighthouse, southern boundary is Harmony Headlands, and eastern boundary is the Santa Rosa Creek intersection with Highway 46). Each participant can submit up to four different photos. No alterations (including Photoshop edits) are allowed.

For more rules, guidelines, and submission details, visit cambriaarts.org/march20 or email president@cambriacenterforthearts.org. The Cambria Center for the Arts is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ