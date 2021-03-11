Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 11, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria Center for the Arts holds photography competition 

By

On Saturday, March 20, the Cambria Center for the Arts will accept entries into a special, one-day photography contest. This competition will only accept photographs taken on its start day (each entry must include an invisible timestamp in the metadata) and must be submitted no later than Thursday, March 25. Themed as "A Day in the Life of Cambria," participants are encouraged to submit photos that capture the "essence" of Cambria, according to press materials.

"Some photographers might capture the grin of a child sampling olallieberry ice cream for the first time, or the alert eyes of a young goat cavorting in a pasture, or a pelican resting on San Simeon Pier," reads a statement from the Cambria Center for the Arts. "Some may choose the lights and shadows of Old Santa Rosa Chapel's nave, and others the peculiarities of a moonstone."

Another rule of the contest is each photo must have been taken in or nearby Cambria (northern boundary is the Piedra Blancas Lighthouse, southern boundary is Harmony Headlands, and eastern boundary is the Santa Rosa Creek intersection with Highway 46). Each participant can submit up to four different photos. No alterations (including Photoshop edits) are allowed.

For more rules, guidelines, and submission details, visit cambriaarts.org/march20 or email president@cambriacenterforthearts.org. The Cambria Center for the Arts is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Cal Poly students and faculty collaborate on a new, interactive audio play and virtual dance concert Read More

  2. Live music returns to the Central Coast Read More

  3. I Care A Lot examines the infuriating practice of conservatorship of the elderly Read More

  4. Downtown San Luis Obispo seeks local artists to join May Flower Initiative Read More

  5. The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival goes virtual March 9 to 14 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation