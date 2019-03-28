Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 28, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Calling out Trump is an act of patriotism 

I found last week's letter from Ellis Romero ("A warning to Congressional Dems and the irrelevant media," March 21), warning Democrats and the media to stop attacking President Donald Trump, hypocritical.

When you have a president who constantly attacks individuals, calls them names, insults them, belittles and demeans them, or attacks a deceased American hero like John McCain, criticism from Democrats and the media seem pretty insignificant.

As Romero says, the economy is doing well—as it has since Obama restored it—especially if you can afford to invest in the stock market, but there are other issues.

When there is a president who has seemingly relinquished our role as leader of the free world, who caters to dictators and finds them more credible than his own intelligence agencies, when he has surrounded himself with convicted criminals, spewed hateful rhetoric that has inspired so many hate crimes and such violence, weakened our alliances, and constantly lied to the American people, to call him out is patriotism.

Tom Bauer

Morro Bay

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Art of the deal Read More

  2. Safe solutions Read More

  3. Bias and facts Read More

  4. Sound off Read More

  5. The ghost of J. Edgar Hoover Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation