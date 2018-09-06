Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 06, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Call for artists: Aquarius 2019 Watermedia Exhibition 

By

The Central Coast Watercolor Society is seeking paintings to be considered for the Aquarius 2019 California Open Watermedia Exhibition. Watercolor artists are welcome to submit paintings through the submission deadline of Dec. 1. The exhibition will be held Feb. 21 through April 1, 2019, at the Art Center in Morro Bay. The show is aiming to showcase various techniques, styles, and subjects.

Accepted artists will be notified Dec. 15, and their art will be showcased at the exhibition. More than $3,000 in cash awards will be offered to winning artists. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit ccwsart.com for more information on the show and how to enter. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Taco time: We veer off the beaten path to find some good tacos Read More

  2. Lila Creative Community fosters a self-directed art experience Read More

  3. Film Listings, 9/8/18 – 9/13/18 Read More

  4. Cayucos jeweler Jason Cordero makes pieces with local sea glass Read More

  5. Songsmith and storyteller Todd Snider plays Tooth & Nail Winery on Sept. 13 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation