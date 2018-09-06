Call for artists: Aquarius 2019 Watermedia Exhibition 

The Central Coast Watercolor Society is seeking paintings to be considered for the Aquarius 2019 California Open Watermedia Exhibition. Watercolor artists are welcome to submit paintings through the submission deadline of Dec. 1. The exhibition will be held Feb. 21 through April 1, 2019, at the Art Center in Morro Bay. The show is aiming to showcase various techniques, styles, and subjects.

Accepted artists will be notified Dec. 15, and their art will be showcased at the exhibition. More than $3,000 in cash awards will be offered to winning artists. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit ccwsart.com for more information on the show and how to enter. Δ