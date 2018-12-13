Call a spade a spade 

New Times has been spewing despicable, negative, disrespectful, profane, and even life-threatening dialogue when referring to President Trump. Purportedly, this is done in the name of journalistic license. Perhaps all of these depictions are true. That is not the point. Equitable journalism would have described our previous president as a sneering, flap-eared, baboon by merely using the same language as your infamous Shredder who recently portrayed President Trump as a "bloated gasbag" and an "orange dick-tator."

Humble apologies to any astute among the readership for my brief foray into journalistic gutter-speak—New Times style. Touché.

August Salemi

Atascadero