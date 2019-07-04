Californians want death row to function properly 

In 2012, California voters rejected a ballot measure to abolish capital punishment by 500,000 votes, and then in 2016 Californians again voted one down by nearly 1 million votes. California has continuously demanded that criminals who commit the most heinous crimes should face the death penalty.

Since 2016, California's death row is home to criminals who killed more than 1,000 innocent people, including 226 children, 43 peace officers, and 294 victims who were raped or tortured before they were murdered.

After promising voters in 2018 that he would abide by existing law, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, in defiance of state law, a unilateral moratorium on executions of death row inmates whose legal appeals had been exhausted. This is in flagrant defiance of state law and the voters' approval in 2016 of Proposition 66's reforms intended to speed the death penalty process.

Since the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County recognizes that victims and their loved ones want justice and deserve the closure they are promised when a murderer is sent to death row, we passed a unanimous resolution on June 21, 2019, to support retaining California's capital punishment.

The people of California have spoken again.

Matt Kokkonen

member

Republican Party of SLO