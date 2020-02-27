Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 27, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cal Poly Theatre and Dance reimagines Our Town 

By

The Cal Poly Theatre and Dance Department's production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town at the Spanos Theater on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. The play has been described as both a literal and figurative journey, and its three acts are staged in various areas and configurations throughout the theater. Attendees should be prepared to occasionally traverse between different sets. Those attending who require special accommodations in order to take part can contact the department beforehand at (805) 756-1465.

Performances of Our Town will continue through Saturday, March 7, with shows held Thursday through Saturday, at 8 p.m. each evening. An additional single matinee performance takes place on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.calpoly.edu. The Spanos Theater is located at the Performing Arts Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Artist Javier Manrique's Studios on the Park exhibit gives viewers a sense of their own 'place in space' Read More

  2. Birds of Prey delivers a blast of confetti violence Read More

  3. The Gentlemen is a frenetic crime romp Read More

  4. Film Listings, 1/30/20 – 2/6/20 Read More

  5. Cache Valley Drifter member Wally Barnick releases a new solo album Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation