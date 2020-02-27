Cal Poly Theatre and Dance reimagines Our Town 

The Cal Poly Theatre and Dance Department's production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town at the Spanos Theater on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. The play has been described as both a literal and figurative journey, and its three acts are staged in various areas and configurations throughout the theater. Attendees should be prepared to occasionally traverse between different sets. Those attending who require special accommodations in order to take part can contact the department beforehand at (805) 756-1465.

Performances of Our Town will continue through Saturday, March 7, with shows held Thursday through Saturday, at 8 p.m. each evening. An additional single matinee performance takes place on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.calpoly.edu. The Spanos Theater is located at the Performing Arts Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ