April 01, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cal Poly Student Opera Theatre presents a virtual duet compilation 

By

On Saturday, April 10, the Cal Poly Student Opera Theatre will present a virtual compilation of 17 students performing duets from various musicals. The event will start streaming at 7:30 p.m. and is part of Cal Poly's 28th annual Open House programming (which takes place virtually, Thursday, April 8, through Saturday, April 10).

The participating students of this duet collection collaborated with one another remotely, through extensive virtual rehearsals online. Viewers can expect to enjoy iterations of "Anything You Can Do" (from Annie Get Your Gun), "The Rain In Spain" (from My Fair Lady), "If I Loved You" (from Carousel), and "All er Nuthin'" (from Oklahoma!).

"Viewers will see two students perform on-screen at once, masterfully gesturing and interacting with one another while miles apart," Amy Goymerac, the show's producer and director, said in a release from the Cal Poly Student Opera Theatre.

Paul Woodring, a faculty and staff member of the Cal Poly Music Department, provided piano accompaniment to each duet, while fellow faculty member Dave Becker mixed and mastered the recorded performances.

Tickets to view the event are $5 each and can be purchased online at pacslo.org or by phone at (805) 756-4849. Ticket holders will receive a link and password to the program via email the morning of the event. Call (805) 756-2406 or email music@calpoly.edu for additional details. Δ

