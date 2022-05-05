Got a News Tip?
May 05, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cal Poly seeks artist for new mural project 

By

Cal Poly is encouraging artists to apply for the opportunity to create a new outdoor mural at the university. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 16, no later than 5 p.m. The selected artist will receive a budget stipend of $15,000, and on-campus housing will be provided for finalists who reside outside of a 50-mile radius from San Luis Obispo.

Applicants are asked to submit proposals for murals that represent the value and the contributions migrant workers and farmworkers make on the Central Coast, the agricultural beauty of the Central Coast, and Cal Poly's student contributions to the field of agriculture, according to Cal Poly's website. Proposed murals should also encourage student and community interaction.

Artists must be 18 years or older and live in California to be eligible to apply for the project. Applicants will also be required to demonstrate their ability to design and successfully paint an outdoor mural. Cal Poly's website states that artists who are members of underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application templates and other materials are available online at artcollection.calpoly.edu. For more info on the application process, contact Catherine J. Trujillo at (805) 756-6395 or ctrujill@calpoly.edu. Δ

