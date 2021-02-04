Cal Poly Music Department hosts webinar, Entrepreneurship in Music 

Guest panelists and musicians David Cutler and Mark Tonelli will lead a free, virtual workshop, Entrepreneurship in Music, presented by the Cal Poly Music Department, on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. Cutler is currently the director of music entrepreneurship at the University of South Carolina, while Tonelli is an assistant professor of guitar and entrepreneurship at Millikin University in Illinois. The panel will be moderated by Arthur White, Cal Poly's director of jazz studies

"The intent of the webinar is to inform and empower college-age musicians to think entrepreneurially about their career in music," White said in press materials from Cal Poly. "Due to the decline in traditional career opportunities, students need to adapt with foresight, diversity, and a well-laid-out plan of attack."

Prior to his appointment as a music entrepreneurship director, Cutler worked in various capacities as a composer and collaborative musician, working with singer Nancy Wilson, trumpeter Sean Jones, clarinetist David Krakauer, saxophonist Benny Golson, and other acts throughout his career. In 2009, Cutler authored the book, The Savvy Musician: Building a Career, Earning a Living, and Making a Difference.

Tonelli worked as a guitarist and featured soloist for the Army West Point Jazz Knights for 10 years before teaching at Millikin University. He recently co-authored the new book, Entrepreneurship in Action: The Power of Student-Run Ventures, based on his experience supervising the Millikin Arts Cafe; the book was released on Jan. 29.

Call (805) 756-2406 or email music@calpoly.edu for more info on the upcoming panel discussion, which will be free and open to the public. The webinar will be available on music.calpoly.edu. Δ