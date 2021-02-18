Cal Poly hosts virtual Q-and-A with athlete and author Michael Phelps 

Cal Poly's ASI Events will host a special Zoom webinar, A Conversation with Michael Phelps, on Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. This virtual program will include a moderated discussion and a Q-and-A with Phelps.

Best known as a competitive swimmer, Phelps authored No Limits and Beneath the Surface and recently served as an executive producer on The Weight of Gold. This 2020 documentary examines the personal struggles and mental health issues of Phelps and several other athletes who share their challenges.

"Mental health is an important conversation for college students. Since the start of the pandemic, it has become even more critical to support students as much as possible. We are excited to provide a unique experience and a very real conversation with Michael Phelps," Nick Price, ASI Events student manager, said in a release.

Visit asi.calpoly.edu for more details and a link to submit questions for Phelps to answer during the program. Δ