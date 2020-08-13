Cal Poly Arts supports the Save Our Stages Act 

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact the live entertainment industry, Cal Poly Arts is asking the community to contact their local representatives about the Save Our Stages Act, which would provide Small Business Administration grants to independent venues, promoters, and festivals affected by the pandemic.

The grants would offer at least six months of financial support to help keep struggling venues and other businesses afloat, while also helping to compensate these organizations' employees as well.

Those who wish to support the Save Our Stages Act can contact their respective representatives through the official website, saveourstages.com. Cal Poly Arts also encourages the community to write letters and make calls to senators and other officials as well.

According to a press release from Cal Poly Arts, more than 1 million emails from supporters around the country have been sent through saveourstages.com so far. Celebrity supporters of the bill include Sarah Silverman, Wyclef Jean, Katy Perry, and Alice Cooper.

Dayna Frank, president of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), explained the predicament of venues within the organization, which total up to around 1,400.

"Our members told us months ago that if the shutdown lasted six months or longer and there wasn't federal relief to hold them over, 90 percent of them would fold permanently," Frank said in the release. "With no revenue and immense overhead, four months in, it's already happening." Δ