Cal Poly Arts presents Kurtis Blow's The Hip Hop Nutcracker 

Prolific hip-hop and rap artist Kurtis Blow is bringing The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a modern reimagining of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet, to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in SLO on Sunday, Nov. 7, as part of the production's national tour (with stops in 31 cities). This year's tour marks Blow's first since his heart transplant in December 2020.

"Through the isolation of the pandemic and for me, personally, the gift of receiving a new heart, it is time to hope again. And the season of hope is Christmas," Blow said in press materials. "It's incredible for me to meet fans, and their kids, and their kids' kids who love hip-hop music. It reminds me of how The Nutcracker brings people of all ages together too.

"I hope everyone makes holiday memories for a lifetime when they come to our show," Blow added.

Like the original story, this updated iteration follows a girl and a nutcracker prince on their adventures battling evil mice and journeying into mythical worlds. The show's ensemble features a dozen dancers, an on-stage DJ, and a live electric violinist.

For tickets and more info on The Hip Hop Nutcracker, visit calpolyarts.org or hiphopnutcracker.com. The performance takes place on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 3 to 4:50 p.m., at Harold Miossi Hall, inside the PAC, located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ