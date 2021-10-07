Got a News Tip?
October 07, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cal Poly Arts hosts two-man show with improv comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood 

By

Prolific comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, both widely known for their work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, are taking their Scared Scriptless tour to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. As its title suggests, this two-man show is unscripted and has been described as a live version of Whose Line, in which Mochrie and Sherwood improvise new material each night of the tour, using suggestions from the audience.

Admission to the show, which will be held in Harold Miossi Hall, ranges between $27 and $64. The performance is recommended for ages 13 and older. For tickets and more info, call (805) 756-4849 or visit pacslo.org. The PAC is located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ

