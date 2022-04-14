Got a News Tip?
April 14, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cal Poly Arts brings touring production of Rent to the PAC 

By

Cal Poly Arts presents Rent at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) for one night only, on Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. This performance is part of the production's 25th anniversary Farewell Tour, and will be held in Harold Miossi Hall. Tickets to the show range from $69 to $109.

This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams. The show is described in press materials as "a cultural touchstone" and is recommended for ages 13 and older.

For tickets and additional info on the production, visit pacslo.org. The PAC is located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ

