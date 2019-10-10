Cal Poly aerospace engineering student dies by apparent suicide 

A Cal Poly student was found dead by an apparent suicide in a university housing apartment complex on Oct. 6.

Daniel Maerowitz, a fifth-year aerospace engineering student, was found in his Cerro Vista apartment on campus at about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to Matt Lazier, Cal Poly's director of media relations. Cal Poly University Police responded to the call.

In an Oct. 7 email to students, staff, and faculty, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said Maerowitz was involved in various student organizations on campus, including the Russian Student Association and Chabad at Cal Poly, a Jewish student group.

"This news is heartbreaking and we recognize that suicide is a difficult topic to process," the email reads. "At this time, it is important to remember that you are surrounded by a community that is here for you. We encourage you to take time to care for yourselves and each other during this time."

Business administration and marketing student Tali Pilip is a member of the Russian Student Association, and she and the group wrote in a heartfelt statement to New Times that Maerowitz was a dedicated member of the club who held a close connection to his Russian heritage.

Club members wrote that Maerowitz was an impressively intelligent person. He was also outgoing, they said, and was never afraid to approach anyone, introduce himself, and strike up a conversation.

"We wish we had more time and opportunity to get to know him better," club members wrote. "His presence and energy will be sorely missed, and we were lucky to have him as a member."

Maerowitz's burial is scheduled for Oct. 13 in San Francisco, according to Cal Poly's "In Memoriam" webpage, and an open memorial service is scheduled at the Jewish Community Center in Long Beach on Oct. 20.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK. Δ