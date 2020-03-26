Cal Poly admissions process changes 

Currently Cal Poly's spring quarter classes have been moved to online instruction, some students living on-campus have moved back to their permanent residences, and graduation ceremonies have been postponed.

DECISIONS Prospective students will soon be able to take virtual tours of Cal Poly's campus to learn about the university's offerings, such as the recently constructed residential community.

Prospective students waiting on their acceptance emails for this fall won't be able to get a glimpse of university life in-person, a result of safety precautions taken amid COVID-19.

University spokesperson Matt Lazier told New Times the university is developing a host of opportunities for future Mustangs to further explore Cal Poly from the safety of their homes.

"While in-person versions of campus tours, info sessions, and open house have been suspended, we plan to offer each of these and more as a virtual experiences," Lazier said.

He advised interested students to visit the Cal Poly website as it will be updated with a variety of virtual experiences soon.

Students who are still weighing their options when deciding which university to commit to, should check the Cal Poly website for their specific deadline. Application deadlines are set by the individual degree programs and can vary significantly.

Nationally, the deadline for students to submit their acceptance is May 1.

The nonprofit Admissions Community Cultivating Equity & Peace Today (ACCEPT) has tracked about 200 schools throughout the United States that have committed to shifting that deadline to June 1 to give students and families more times.

Cal Poly isn't on the list, but some degree programs already have a June 1 deadline.

Lazier said in terms of their admissions and acceptance timeline there hasn't been a change. The university plans to complete its selection process by April 1.

"In addition, we will continue to work with admitted students to provide them the information they need in order to make an informed decision about attending Cal Poly. We also recognize that this pandemic has created a very fluid environment," he said. "As the situation continues to unfold, we will be conscious of areas where flexibility is necessary."

Currently, the admissions team for the university is working remotely. Lazier said if parents or students have questions, he encourages them to email the office at admissions@calpoly.edu and staff will assist them.

The university is committed to working with K-12 and community college partners to understand their limitations and needs as well.

Cal Poly's priority filing date for financial aid was March 2 but the university changed its process by continuing to make the aid available to students. Lazier said the university continues to award financial aid as current and admitted students and families complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) and California Dream Applications.

Financial aid for the 2020-21school year is based on student and family income from 2018. Lazier said for anyone who has experienced a significant reduction of that income in 2020 can submit a change-of-income request.

Each university has its own unique policy for reviewing the specific requests. Cal Poly, he said, begins accepting those requests in mid-June so that staff can see a full six-month picture of current and anticipated resources for the year.

"If a student is attending or considering other colleges or universities, they should check the website of the institution or contact that financial aid office to find out what will be needed and when," Lazier said.

Cal Poly's financial aid office staff is still working remotely and remains available to parents and students via email. Δ