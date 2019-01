Cabaret 805 presents an eight-week musical theater workshop series, starting Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The singing and performance class is intended to help participants improve their vocal skills with a focus on cabaret, Broadway musicals, and karaoke. Attendees have the option to drop in on a session for $20 or purchase admission to the entire series for $145. Call (805) 400-5335 or visit cabaret805.com for more information. Δ