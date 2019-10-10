Got a News Tip?
October 10, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

By The Sea Productions presents War of the Worlds 

By

War of the Worlds opens at By The Sea Productions in Morro Bay on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. This theatrical adaptation of H.G. Wells' sci-fi novel and the classic 1938 radio dramatization depicts a realistic Martian invasion of Earth. The show will run for one weekend only, with two more performances on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m.

Tickets to War of the Worlds start at $10 and are available at the door or in advance at my805tix.com. By The Sea Productions is located at St. Peter's By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Call (805) 776-3287 or visit bytheseaproductions.org to find out more. Δ

