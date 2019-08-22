By The Sea Productions presents Veronica's Position  

Veronica's Position opens at By The Sea Productions on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Director Lisa Woske helms this rendition of Rich Orloff's comedy, set in Washington, D.C., during the early 1990s, about a self-absorbed movie star who agrees to co-star in a play with one of her ex-husbands.

Performances run through Sunday, Sept. 29, and will be held every Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m., and every Sunday, at 3 p.m. Admission to the show is $20 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at my805tix.com. By The Sea Productions is located at St. Peter's By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Call (805) 776-3287 or visit bytheseaproductions.org for more info. Δ