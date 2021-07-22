By the Sea Productions presents upcoming one-woman show, Shirley Valentine 

Shirley Valentine, an upcoming one-woman show starring Morro Bay local Sharyn Young, will mark By the Sea Productions' first in-person play in more than a year and is scheduled to run for one weekend only, Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Tickets for Shirley Valentine, written by Willy Russell and directed by Sandy Bosworth, are now available for purchase in advance at my805tix.com (early registration is recommended as seating will be limited). Performances will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ