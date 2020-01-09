By the Sea Productions presents The Odd Couple 

By the Sea Productions' iteration of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple opens on Friday, Jan. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. The show is directed by Lisa Woske and is scheduled to run through Sunday, Feb. 16, with performances every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m. General admission is $20, and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com.

The theater is located inside St. Peter's-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Call (805) 776-3287 or visit bytheseaproductions.org for more details. Δ