January 09, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

By the Sea Productions presents The Odd Couple 

By

By the Sea Productions' iteration of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple opens on Friday, Jan. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. The show is directed by Lisa Woske and is scheduled to run through Sunday, Feb. 16, with performances every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m. General admission is $20, and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com.

The theater is located inside St. Peter's-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Call (805) 776-3287 or visit bytheseaproductions.org for more details. Δ

