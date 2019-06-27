By the Sea Productions presents The Liar 

The Liar opens at By The Sea Productions on Friday, July 5, at 7 p.m. Director Chrys Barnes helms this rendition of Pierre Corneille's play. Set in 1643, the story revolves around Dorante, a charming young man with one vice: He cannot tell the truth. After arriving in Paris, Dorante meets Cliton, a manservant with the opposite problem: He cannot tell a lie.

The show will run through Sunday, July 28, with performances every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets to The Liar are $20 for adults and $15 for students, and are available in advance at my805tix.com.

The theater is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Call (805) 776-3287 or visit bytheseaproductions.org to find out more. Δ