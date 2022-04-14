By the Sea Productions presents Now and Then in Morro Bay 

By the Sea Productions' staged reading of Now and Then, described as "a heartfelt romantic comedy" in press materials, premieres on Friday, April 22, at 7p.m., at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church Hall in Morro Bay. The show will run for three performances only, with the latter two on Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m.

Set in 1981, the play begins in a bar near closing time, when a last-minute customer offers a bartender $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. The bartender and his girlfriend agree, and the trio begin to swap stories with each other over drinks. The plot thickens when a second stranger arrives.

Tickets to the staged reading are $15 and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Attendees are asked to present identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door. For more info on the show, visit bytheseaproductions.org. St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church Hall is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ