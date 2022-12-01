By the Sea Productions presents new farce, Suite Surrender 

Suite Surrender, presented by By The Sea Productions, premiered at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Morro Bay in late November. Performances of the show are scheduled to run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Described as a love note to the classic farces of the '30s and '40s, Suite Surrender is set in 1942 and follows two rivaling, Hollywood divas, Athena Sinclair and Claudia McFadden, who are accidentally booked in the same suite at a luxurious hotel.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of By The Sea Productions

According to press materials, Suite Surrender is a comedy full of mistaken identities, overblown egos, and double entendres, all while following a hilarious feud between Sinclair and McFadden. Director Kelli M. Poward helms this iteration of the show, written by Michael McKeever. The play's cast includes Laura Richie as Sinclair and Kate Kravets as McFadden.

Tickets to Suite Surrender are available at the door or online in advance at my805tix.com. General admission is $25. Performances of the show take place every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m.

Visit bytheseaproductions.org or call (805) 776-3287 for more info on the production, as well as details on future shows hosted by By The Sea Productions. St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ