Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 01, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

By the Sea Productions presents new farce, Suite Surrender 

By

Suite Surrender, presented by By The Sea Productions, premiered at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Morro Bay in late November. Performances of the show are scheduled to run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Described as a love note to the classic farces of the '30s and '40s, Suite Surrender is set in 1942 and follows two rivaling, Hollywood divas, Athena Sinclair and Claudia McFadden, who are accidentally booked in the same suite at a luxurious hotel.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF BY THE SEA PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo Courtesy Of By The Sea Productions

According to press materials, Suite Surrender is a comedy full of mistaken identities, overblown egos, and double entendres, all while following a hilarious feud between Sinclair and McFadden. Director Kelli M. Poward helms this iteration of the show, written by Michael McKeever. The play's cast includes Laura Richie as Sinclair and Kate Kravets as McFadden.

Tickets to Suite Surrender are available at the door or online in advance at my805tix.com. General admission is $25. Performances of the show take place every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m.

Visit bytheseaproductions.org or call (805) 776-3287 for more info on the production, as well as details on future shows hosted by By The Sea Productions. St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. SLO Gallery focuses on the details, showcases Central Coast artists Read More

  2. The Menu is a revenge dish best served with locally harvested herbs tweezed onto a plate Read More

  3. Indie rock veteran Bill Callahan plays Thanksgiving Day at the SLO Guild Hall Read More

  4. Clean Read More

  5. The English Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation