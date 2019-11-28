Got a News Tip?
November 28, 2019

By the Sea Productions presents My Three Angels

By the Sea Productions presents My Three Angels 

By

My Three Angels opened at By the Sea Productions on Friday, Nov. 22, and will run through Dec. 15. Director Janice Peters helms this production of writing duo Samuel and Bella Spewack's play. The plot follows three convicts who find work as roofers for a family whose roof is in desperate need of maintenance. The family faces a bigger threat in the form of a visiting relative, however, who plans to take over their family business.

Performances will be held every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at my805tix.com. By the Sea Productions is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ

