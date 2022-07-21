By the Sea Productions' latest drama, Church and State, runs for one weekend only 

By the Sea Productions presents Church and State, which runs for one weekend only, from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24. The show is described as a thought-provoking drama that follows a senator and his campaign team shortly after a school shooting takes place.

Tickets to Church and State are $15 each and are available at the door or online in advance at my805tix.com. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination with an ID is required for entry.

Performances of the show will be held at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church, located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Visit bytheseaproductions.org for more info and details on other upcoming shows hosted by By the Sea Productions. Δ