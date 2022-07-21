Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 21, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

By the Sea Productions' latest drama, Church and State, runs for one weekend only 

By

By the Sea Productions presents Church and State, which runs for one weekend only, from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24. The show is described as a thought-provoking drama that follows a senator and his campaign team shortly after a school shooting takes place.

Tickets to Church and State are $15 each and are available at the door or online in advance at my805tix.com. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination with an ID is required for entry.

Performances of the show will be held at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church, located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Visit bytheseaproductions.org for more info and details on other upcoming shows hosted by By the Sea Productions. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Festival Mozaic starts on July 23 with concerts, wine tastings, lectures, and more Read More

  2. The SLOFunny Comedy Show comes to the Morro Bay Vets Hall on July 30 Read More

  3. The Princess is a bloody snooze fest Read More

  4. SLO Women in Film and TV and Central Coast Film Society co-host upcoming Movie Meetup event Read More

  5. Art Central hosts bookmaking workshop with Kathy Miller and Ardella Swanberg Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation