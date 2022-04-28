By the Sea Productions holds staged reading of Fireflies 

By the Sea Productions will present three performances of its next staged reading—Fireflies, by Matthew Barber—on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m. The production will be held at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church Hall in Morro Bay.

The plot of Fireflies follows a retired school teacher in a small town and her developing relationship with a handyman. Tickets to the show are $15 each and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Attendees are asked to present identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door.

For more info on the staged reading, visit bytheseaproductions.org. St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church Hall is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ