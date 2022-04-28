Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 28, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

By the Sea Productions holds staged reading of Fireflies 

By

By the Sea Productions will present three performances of its next staged reading—Fireflies, by Matthew Barber—on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m. The production will be held at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church Hall in Morro Bay.

The plot of Fireflies follows a retired school teacher in a small town and her developing relationship with a handyman. Tickets to the show are $15 each and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Attendees are asked to present identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door.

For more info on the staged reading, visit bytheseaproductions.org. St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church Hall is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Central Coast Film Society recognizes winners of third annual Student Showcase Read More

  2. Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters play BarrelHouse Brewing on April 27th Read More

  3. You Resemble Me screens as part of the SLOIFF Read More

  4. Let's go to the movies! The SLO International Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Read More

  5. SLO NightWriters holds Golden Quill Writing Contest Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation