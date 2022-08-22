By the Sea Productions brings Agatha Christie classic, Murder on the Orient Express, to the stage 

By the Sea Productions presents its production of Murder on the Orient Express, which runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 4, at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Morro Bay.

This theatrical adaptation of English author Agatha Christie's classic mystery follows Belgian detective Hercule Poirot—the star of 33 novels, more than 50 short stories, and two original plays written between 1920 and 1975. In Murder on the Orient Express, Poirot finds himself investigating a murder on a train, with "an assortment of intriguing passenger suspects," according to press materials.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Janice Peters

The local production is helmed by director Sandy Bosworth, who described the show's ensemble cast as "stellar" in a press materials from By The Sea Productions.

"The audience will be in for a delightfully entertaining evening, whether they are Agatha Christie devotees or just fans of live theater," Bosworth said in a statement.

Tickets to Murder on the Orient Express are $25 each and are available at the door or online in advance at my805tix.com. Visit bytheseaproductions.org or call (805) 776-3287 for more info on the production, as well as details on future shows hosted by By The Sea Productions. St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ